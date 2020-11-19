Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce to hold centennial celebration

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Chamber of Commerce in Burkburnett has been around for 100 years, a historic moment they will celebrate Friday, November 20.

The Centennial celebration will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday with in-person festivities at the United Friendship Ampitheater.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in-person attendance will be limited.

In order to ensure everyone will be able to attend the celebration, the Chamber of Commerce will stream the event live on Facebook.

A time capsule will be buried following a presentation of the Chambers history.

Visit the event page for more information and updates.