Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce to hold Holiday Lights Contest

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce announced Friday their Holiday Lights Contest running from now until New Years.

This event comes as a safe alternative from the annual Lighted Holiday Parade that was ordered to be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation of a beloved 27-year holiday tradition forced the Burk Chamber to get creative and come up with an alternative option after severe backlash from residents and on social media.

This year, all of Texoma is welcome to visit all of the town’s decorated homes, business and nonprofit organizations participating in the contest.

There are 34 entries in the contest who have been divided into three categories: resident, business and nonprofit.

You can find the locations of the 34 entries below:

A map of these locations can be found below, although there is no specific route:

Awards will be presented on Tuesday, December 22 by Santa himself, who will ride atop a firetruck.

Also on December 22, donor business Wayne’s Auto will be distributing Christmas hams to Burkburnett ISD families in need.

If you have any questions, contact Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laurianne Rodriguez at (478) 230-3432.

You can find the press release from the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce below: