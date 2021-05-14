Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce welcomes new executive director, cuts ribbon on new building

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A busy day for the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce on Friday, as they said goodbye to an executive director who made such an impact.

“We envision a lot more of this, blocking off the street, having street festivals, welcoming our businesses and our chamber of commerce members and just having a fun atmosphere here in downtown Burkburnett,” outgoing executive director Laurianne Rodriguez said.

Not only do they have a new building, all to themselves, but they also welcomed new executive director Kristina Pindell.

“This position is going to be one where I can get out there, serve the community and get to know more people and just help our community to grow for our love for each other and our love for this town,” Pindell said.

Rodriguez held down the fort for more than two years in Burkburnett and made quite the impact.

“Laurianne has been great to Burkburnett, she’s come in and we’ve really established a new identity trying to work for our businesses then just be an organization that’s here that businesses can be a member of,” Ryan Hardy, owner of Etched said.

Improving member relationships and expanding what the chamber can do, including moving into this new space for the first time.

“let’s be honest, most military spouses you don’t land a job helping put on the town’s Christmas parade so that’s very much out of the norm for us and so this was a lot of fun,” Rodriguez said.

Pindell, who has lived in Burk with her family since 2005, is ready to get more engrained in the community than ever before.

“Find out how I can help and how I can serve and bring my gifts and bring my talents to this community a little bit more so we can just move in the direction that I can hear and see the buzz around the city and I just want to be a part of that and serve in that,” Pindell said.

Passing the torch and leaving the chamber in steady hands.