BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Russian Invasion of Ukraine has been impacting children’s way of life, and some kids right here in Texoma found a small – yet meaningful – way to show they care.

After learning of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine and the impact it has been having on the Ukrainian children, seven-year-old Kennedy Andrajack and her best friend eight-year-old Channing Saravane decided to take action here at home in their own way.

“When they hear it on the radio or they hear kids are getting turned away from their families for safety, my kids started asking questions – Kennedy started to ask questions, and so they were like what can we do, this is so sad,” Channing Saravane’s mother Tina said.

“We wanted to help kids in Ukraine,” Channing said. “They can buy, like, food, water, shelter maybe.”

“Everybody that came donated $10 for Ukraine,” Kennedy Andrajack said.

So, one skip at a time, kids in Burkburnett decided to raise awareness of the conflict, but more importantly, raise money for the Ukrainian children in need now more than ever before.

Tina said she hopes her daughter continues to be selfless as she gets older.

“I hope it sticks with her, and even the small, little event that we did today could impact her forever,” Tina said.

Each kiddo jump roped 100 times, ten at a time, each representing a different Ukrainian city.

“It’s always good to help people when they need it,” Channing said.

“We love Ukraine,” All the kids screamed.

Almost $1,000 was raised at the end of the event and will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which will send the money to children in need in Ukraine.