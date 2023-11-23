BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanksgiving is usually a holiday where people spend time with their families and eat delicious meals. However, that is not the case for all.

The Jubilee Christian Center in Burkburnett hosts an annual Thanksgiving meal drive for those in their community who are not as fortunate.

The program started when Marlowe Waddell realized Meals on Wheels and other meal delivery services do not give Thanksgiving dinners.

She knew she could do something about it, and several years later, her dream resonates through the community.

“We have been so blessed today,” Waddell said. “We’ve had so many people come out to help us deliver and we’re so grateful. It makes the day go by faster, the morning go by faster, and it also gives more people the opportunity to be a blessing to those that may not get out on Thanksgiving Day or may have a need for a meal.”

Marlowe said this year was a record year for both volunteers and meals delivered. The church was able to hand out 319 meals to those in the community who needed it most.

Marlowe believes on days like Thanksgiving, she is thankful to be able to give back to the community.

“Thanksgiving is a day that we really stop and reflect on what we’re thankful for, and being able to come and bless other people isn’t just a blessing to those who receive a meal,” Waddell said. “We’re blessed as much as the people who are receiving a meal.”

On this day of thanks, our station is thankful to see people step up and help others in our community.