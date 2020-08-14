Burkburnett city commissioners discuss new budget, tax rate

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett City Commissioners Friday in a special called meeting discussed the new budget and tax rate.

They voted to approve a resolution on a little known provision that allows taxing entities to go back to the old 8% cap in property tax increases instead of the 3.5% cap passed in Senate Bill 2, which is aimed at reducing property tax hikes.

This comes into play when the state is under a disaster order, such as the COVID-19 order and an automatic rollback election would also not be triggered as Senate Bill 2 requires.

Some cities have enacted this measure to pay for COVD-19 related costs and losses of revenue. The return to the old maximum increase is only allowed while the disaster order is in place.