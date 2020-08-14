Burkburnett city commissioners vote against November bond election

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett City Commissioners Friday in a special called meeting voted not to call a bond election for November with one reason cited being the COVID-19 outbreak and financial hardship residents are living with.

That bond issue would be for street and drainage improvements, and the deadline to put items on the ballot is Monday.

Commissioners may re-consider a bond issue for the may ballot, but agreed now is not the time to talk about a tax hike for a bond.

Comment was also made that a presidential election is not favorable for a bond issue because lower turnouts generally are more beneficial to passing bond issues.

They did however agree to let city staff pursue studies and proposals needed for a water revenue bond which does not require an election.

This would provide around $3 million to replace all the city water meters.

Officials said the current meters are unreliable and are not providing accurate and up to date readings, costing the city lost revenue and requiring staff from other departments to assist in gathering the data.