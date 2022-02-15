BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — One Burkburnett City Commissioner will be very limited in his duties moving forward following Monday’s, Feb. 15, council meeting.

In a six to one vote, Burkburnett Commissioner’s voted to keep Place 1 Commissioner Cory Brinkley censured after concerns about his conduct.

This all began back in December when a violation by Brinkley of the Commissioner Code of Conduct Ordinance was brought forward by Commissioner for Place 3 Michael Tugman. Brinkley wanted to look further into what the city manager did with COVID-19 funds after it was learned that a large portion went to purchase two more A.M.R. ambulances following reports that it usually takes nearly 30 minutes for A.M.R. to respond to a call in Burkburnett.

Brinkley, having worked in the fire department for several years, believed those were not accurate times and reached out to a frontline worker he knew and asked if a public records request could be done which is where Tugman says Brinkley is at fault.

“There’s no going around the fact that he talked to a front line employee, period. He admits that and the ramification of it. I don’t know what the ramifications are, but we have a policy in place, if there’s a misunderstanding this helps make sure that that misunderstanding doesn’t happen again,” Tugman said.

“I hope the citizens understand that what I’m trying to do is transparent. I just want to be out front and informative with everybody and I’m trying to do the best I can to make informed decisions on the information that is given to me and as my job I feel like what I need to do is make sure the information that is given to us is correct so I can make the best decision for the city of Burkburnett,” Brinkley said.

The censure doesn’t keep commissioner Brinkley from speaking at meetings but it does prevent him from talking with staff about issues provided by the city manager and from going inside city buildings except to do city business.

Brinkley says he doesn’t believe the censure is right because he only inquired if a public records request could be done and didn’t actually have one done.