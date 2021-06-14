Burkburnett couple arrested after children found alone, severely bruised and scarred in home

WICHITA CO., TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett couple are charged with causing serious injuries and scarring to children by beating them with a belt multiple times.

Daniel Ortiz, the children’s stepfather, and their mother, Lea Hernandez are jailed on $250,000 and $25,000 bonds respectively.

Daniel Ortiz booking photo from Wichita County Jail

Ortiz has another injury to a child case from 2019 pending.

Burkburnett police responded to a home in the 120 block of Rose Saturday to check on a report of children being left alone.

They said they observed severe bruising and scarring on several parts of their bodies.

The children were turned over to CPS and interviews at Patsy’s House indicated they had been beaten with a belt multiple times to the point they suffered deep bruises and scars.

Lea Hernandez booking photo from Wichita County Jail

Officers said Hernandez admitted to beating them multiple times.

In March of 2020, Ortiz was charged with beating his daughter when he got angry and poking her in the eyes, causing one to hemorrhage.

She said whenever Ortiz would hurt her or her siblings, he would tell them be quiet or he would hurt them harder.

Police said he denied hitting her or other children but also said he should not be around children until he completed an anger management course.

Ortiz bonded out of jail the day after that arrest.

Ortiz was also arrested last October when his mother told police he became angry at her for changing her religious beliefs and prevented her from leaving, then took her cell phone when she tried to call the police.