Burkburnett Eagle Scout accomplishes rare feat, makes history in Northwest Texas Council

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A senior at Burkburnett High School and Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America has made history in the Northwest Texas Council by accomplishing a feat few Scouts have ever accomplished.

Braiden Eccleston, Eagle Scout of Troop 11, is the first and only scout in the Northwest Texas Council to earn all 137 offered in Scouting by Boy Scouts of America.

Eccleston began his scouting career in Cub Scouts during grade school and recently earned the highest rank in scouting at Eagle Scout, which requires 21 merit badges.

Eccleston said a conversation with his stepdad is what motivated him to achieve the lofty goal of earning all 137 badges.

“I was always called an over-achiever by fellow Scouts when I would earn 10-plus badges at each Court of Honor,” Eccleston said. “As I started to earn more, Allen, my stepdad, brought it to my attention that I could actually go ahead and try to earn all of them.”

And that’s exactly what Eccleston did, accomplishing something few have ever achieved and earning a place among the elites.

According to Meritbadgeknot.org, the unofficial listing of Scouts progress, over 110 million youth have been involved in Boy Scouts since 1910.

Of those, 2.5 million have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, an honor all its own.

But of those 2.5 million Eagle Scouts, only 459 scouts have earned all 137 merit badges.

Please find the press release from Boy Scouts of America — Northwest Texas Council below:

For more information on this organization or how to join Scouts, visit the Boy Scouts of America website, the Northwest Texas Council website, or call the local Scout Office at (940) 696-2735.