Burkburnett family grieving loss of father, husband welcomes birthday cards

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett family is mourning the loss of a loved one almost three weeks later.

29-year-old Billy Brock was killed in a car crash in Midland on August 22, 2021.

With one of Brock’s children celebrating a birthday on Saturday, September 11, family members are hoping to receive birthday cards for him as he experiences his first birthday without his father.

“It felt like my whole world had just slipped away, and I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t speak,” Ashley Brock, Billy’s wife, said.

Ashley Brock received a call at 12:30 in the morning on August 22.

Her husband, Billy Brock had been killed in a car wreck that slammed his car into a light pole, tearing it in two.

The driver of the car has since been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

“I’m still trying to accept it,” Ashley said. “I don’t know why, it just doesn’t feel real.”

Brock was an oil worker in Rankin, Texas, for about three years, a job that required him to be away from his family for two weeks at a time.

Ashley said he loved his job, but when he came home, his focus was on being a husband and a father to his two children.

“He would get off work at 6 o’clock to drive straight home. The minute he walked through that door, nothing else mattered. He was dad, he was husband, that’s what he was,” Ashley said.

Ashley said Brock loved video games, and one of his last promises was to come home and play video games with his son Camdyn.

As Camdyn celebrates his birthday on Saturday, people have already been sending cards to him to make sure his day is still special.

“As much support as they have received and gotten, it honestly means so much, so much to them,” Billy Brock’s niece Katy Brock said. “So much to the other family because they deserve to be happy.”

The Brock family is now having to move forward without the goofiest and most lovable person they know.

You still have time to send cards to the family.

If you would like to send Camdyn a card and maybe a joke or two, you can send them to 717 W 3rd St, Burkburnett TX, 76354.

You can also donate to the family’s GoFundMe here.