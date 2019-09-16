Burkburnett Family Night at the Park

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — If you enjoy free food and live entertainment from BISD students, you should attend Family Night at the Park.

Family Night at the Park is a free event in Burkburnett for the community. All the food and activities are free.

Bring a lawn chair and a blanket to enjoy the evening.

The local churches support this event and have tables giving free treats away, such as cotton candy, popcorn, caramel apple slices, coke floats and more.

The event will be held on Sept. 25, 2019, at the Friendship Park Amphitheater, located on 735 Davey Dr.

The fun kicks off at 5:45 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.