Burkburnett family of 12 lose everything in house fire, how you can help them rebuild

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Community members are rallying around a Burkburnett family of 12 after a devastating house fire on the second day of 2022 destroyed their family home and nearly everything in it.

The Kosechata family is now in need of just about everything imaginable, and their friends and loved ones are asking the community to help this family rebuild.

According to officials from the Burkburnett Fire Department, they were alerted of a possible structure fire in the 700 block of Reagan Street just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

When Burk FD firefighters arrived at the scene, officials said they found the residence to be fully involved.

Units with the Burkburnett Police Department, AMR, Friberg Cooper, the Wichita Falls Fire Department, and Sheppard Fire all provided mutual aid to battle the fire.

Thankfully, all 12 family members made it to safety and none were injured during the fire, according to sources close to the family.

The Kosechata family home, however, was destroyed, along with all of the family’s possessions, including their clothes and furniture.

One family friend has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to help the Kosechata family repair and rebuild their family home.

Another family friend has made a plea on social media for donations of clothing, furniture, and everyday items to help get the Kosechata’s back on their feet.

“Now’s the time to pay it forward, please,” Michael Lowe, a family friend, said in a Facebook post. “It doesn’t have to be big, as every little bit adds up and helps.”

Lowe is urging those who are able or need to clean out their closet to send him a direct message on Facebook for an address to ship items of clothing.

Lowe said he will make sure the family receives all donations shipped.

A list of sizes for needed clothing items can be found below:

Age Gender Shoe Size Shirt Size Pants Size Child Female 9.5 13/Medium Medium Child Female 1Y 7/8T 7/8T Child Female 12C 6T 6T Child Female 11C 6T 6T Adult Female 7 Medium Medium** Adult Female 7 Medium Medium** Adult Female 7.5 Medium Medium Adult Female 8 XL Large** Adult Male 9.5 Large Large Adult Male 10 Large Large ** Pants, leggings, and sweatpants requested

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.