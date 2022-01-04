Burkburnett family receives help locally and nationwide after house fire

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Just a few days into the New Year a family of 12 is now picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed the place that meant the most to them.

But individuals in the community, as well as nationwide, are jumping to action to help them during this terrible experience.

“We’re going to be able to help and invite them over to pick out literally anything they want to get or have for their family to get them started back in life,” Wichita County Area Foster Parent Association President Pat Stacy said.

“We probably have close to 3,000, 2,500 sets of clothes throughout the whole building here we have books and toys diapers things like that that we want to help give back,” Stacy said.

For over a decade Stacy has been adding to a stockpile meant to help orphaned children in the community but after seeing the tragedy this family has endured he now wants to expand his mission community-wide.

The support the Kosechata’s have received expands nationwide thanks to philanthropist/Twitter personality Bill Pulte who saw the family’s GoFundMe and shared it with his thousands of followers on his social media platform.

Overnight the GoFundMe raised more than $20,000, double the original goal.

An act of kindness that Stacy said shows how a complete stranger can be a loving neighbor even hundreds of miles away.

“They live in a community that loves and cares about their neighbors and stuff and just to let them know we’re out there not just us but all of these other people. I see on Facebook and people making donations and supporting them because that’s what a community is about,” Stacy said.

Stacy plans on extending any help needed during these next few months as they work to start over and heal from this experience.

“We’re not just here for one day we’re here for the long haul to help you get back on your feet,” Stacy said.

The GoFundMe page is still accepting donations. Click here to donate.