BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A father-daughter duo from Burkburnett spends their bonding time powerlifting, and they’re pretty good at it, recently bringing home not one but two national first place medals.

Emmaleigh Barnes has been powerlifting since she was seven years old, and she said she gets it from her daddy.

“Seeing Dad powerlifting makes me try, and everything that Dad does makes me try to do it, too,” Emmaleigh Barnes said.

Her parents, Lorenzo and Stephanie, co-own LB Strength & Fitness in Burkburnett.

Emma is nine now and can deadlift about 150 pounds. She and her dad just competed in the USA Power Lifting Mega Nationals competition in Las Vegas, one of the biggest stages in the nation.

“The very first day, I got the oppurtunity to coach her at her first national competition, and she ended up winning first place,” Lorenzo Barnes said. “She had a awsome day, and I lifted at the end of the week, and I tied for first.”

Aside from them both placing first, they both agreed the highlight of the competition was being able to do it together.

“Probably the most special part was finally getting to share a platform at the same competition with my daughter,” Lorenzo said. “It’s the biggest stage of the year, national championship, so for her to win first place is massive.”

Emma says being little doesn’t mean that you aren’t strong, and she encourages everyone to follow their dreams.

“You always have to follow your dreams to accomplish the things you want to do,” Emma said.

Because of his win, Lorenzo is now one of three of the strongest in the nation.