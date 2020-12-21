Burkburnett Fire Department delivers smiles to kids during annual toy drive

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL)— The Burkburnett Fire Department spent the weekend delivering gifts to local children.

Officials said this is their 25th year doing the toy drive.

The department delivered toys on Friday and Saturday with a few deliveries left for today.

Families that didn’t sign up for deliveries had the chance to pick toys at the library.

With some families needing assistance because of the pandemic, officials said they are happy to keep serving the community.

“It’s part of our job to help the community. Everybody enjoys it. We get our kids involved and they come out and give us a good hand show them how to be good citizens and take care of the community,” Burkburnett Fire Department Deputy Chief Brett Wall.



The fire department received donations from numerous Texoma organizations like Kiowa Casino and Burkburnett Rotary Club.



Officials said around 300 children and 100 families were helped this year.