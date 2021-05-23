Burkburnett girl fights brain cancer

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Community members in Burkburnett are raising funds for Liliana Davis.

Davis is a 6-year-old girl who is battling a rare brain cancer, ependymoma, for the second time.

“That’s all she knows is being sick and feeling the way she feels,” Liliana’s mother Patricia said.

Dealing with pain and adversity is no stranger to the Davis family.

“We lost my two-year-old daughter September 17th of 2018. We lost their dad September 16th of 2020,” Davis said.

When Liliana Davis was 16 months old, she was diagnosed with ependymoma, a rare brain cancer with a 72% survival rate.

“She had a tennis ball-sized brain tumor that was wrapped around the left side of her brain stem. She had a 15-hour brain surgery. She’s went through 71 doses of chemo, 47 rounds of radiation,” Davis said.

Liliana beat the cancer at three years old.

But just a month ago, Liliana was experiencing the same symptoms that she had when she was diagnosed with the illness. And after a checkup, it was found cancer had reemerged.

“She’s on a St. Jude’s research study because what she has is so rare. There’s nothing that can be done. We got probably about a six-month prognosis,” Davis said.

To help with costs and further support the family, community members are organizing a car show and silent auction.

“Hearing her story just kind of made me realize how much worse my obstacles could’ve been for me to overcome. To see her at 6 years old, overcoming and continuing the fight,” car show organizer Cameron Lueck said.

“If I was going through something like that with my own child, I don’t think I’d be getting up and going to work. I gotta hand it to her; she’s strong. Because of that, you wanna help her,” car show organizer Eddie Salazar said.

Cancer treatment from Liliana’s first bout with cancer has damaged her body to the point where she cannot handle any further treatment.

This is why the Davis family is praying for divine intervention.

“I just appreciate everything: calls, texts, prayers. That’s really a big thing because right now I really need a miracle for her. That’s really what I need at this point,” Davis said.