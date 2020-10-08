Burkburnett high school set to close after uptick in COVID-19 cases

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — After Burkburnett high school received five new COVID-19 student cases, the school will temporarily close from Friday, Oct. 8 to Monday, Oct. 12.

All students and staff will be sent home during this period of closure, and the high school football game set for Friday, Oct. 8, has been cancelled.

According to the Burkburnett ISD interim superintendent Derek Citty, officials will use this time to clean the school and its facilities. County officials will also be conducting contact tracing to see who all could have come in contact with the positive cases.

Citty also clarified that the decision to temporarily close the school was made by school officials as a precautionary measure and not by those with the health district.

The elementary and middle schools will remain open.