Burkburnett High School students preparing for 4th Annual Parade of Homes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the holiday season and support a great cause, then you’ll want to check out the 4th Annual Burkburnett S2S Parade of Homes.

The event is a fundraiser for Burkburnett High School’s student-to-student or S2S program, where community members volunteer their homes for show and students dress up in the different decoration themes.

The S2S club works throughtout the year to put together many social events for military students that are new to the area to take part in, like Parade of Homes.

The event is full of holiday fun and is a way for students to build relationships in their community.

Organizers like Brittany Andrajack and members like Sydney Mulhare of S2S said the success of this event not only means a lot to the school, but of course to those military families.

“We love to welcome our military students,” Andrajack said. “Our military community is so huge in this area, and we’re so appreciative that their students come to us, and we want them to feel welcome, and we want them to know that they are apart of the bulldog family, so we hope that S2S bridges that gap in allowing them to transition smoothly.” Brittany Andrajack said.

“We defintely do appreciate it a lot because the money that we make towards this goes into our socials and our welcome bags for both high school and middle school,” Mulhare said.

A ticket to the event gives you the chance to view over 15 decorated homes, and you’ll get to take part in several other fun holiday activities.

It’s all happening December 4, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at the first home at 5:45 p.m.

The address to the first home is 1101 Prestige Drive, Burkburnett, Texas 76354.