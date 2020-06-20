1  of  3
Burkburnett HS students organize peaceful protest

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — On Juneteenth, Burkburnett teenagers organized a peaceful protest of their own.

The group met at Friendship Park calling for equality. It’s was an effort to bring the community together in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In attendance were residents of all ages, Burkburnett Police Department officials, religious leaders and city officials.

Organizers Olivia and Alex Roberson are just 16- and 17-years-old.

They’ve worked on planning the protest for a few weeks and said it’s to address nationwide and local injustices.

“Even just the racism that happens to black people in our community, and we needed to speak up about it, and we needed to have our voices be heard,” Olivia Roberson said.

“Knowing that the Burkburnett Police Department is behind us, with this protest and this march and everything that’s going right now in the U.S., really all around the world is just so heartfelt,” Alex Roberson said. “It’s amazing.”

The Roberson’s friends also played a big role in making the protest happen.

