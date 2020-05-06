Burkburnett ISD announces graduation plans for June 5

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Another area school has made the decision for graduation plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

School officials announced Burkburnett seniors will walk across the stage June 5 at 8 p.m. at the football stadium.

BHS Principal Vance Morris released a statement on their Facebook page Wednesday about 2 p.m.

“Our original plan was to have some type of ceremony on May 22, ” Morris stated. “After listening to the senior from the survey I put out, I realized how bad they wanted to do something at the football stadium so that’s what we put together, keeping all social distancing guidelines in place.”

Each senior will have five tickets for guests, and guests will be required to enter the stadium and sit together at least 6 feet away from other families.

Students will get tickets when they return Chrombooks at the end of the semester on an undertermined date.

Morris stated if weather is an issue on June 5, officials will push the ceremony to June 6 at 8 p.m.

Read the full statement below.