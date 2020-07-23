Burkburnett ISD announces plan for 2020–2021 school year as COVID-19 continues

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Independent School District officials released their plan for next year.

Parents will have two options for their children.

On-campus learning will be semi-back to normal for the students.

The district also created BISD Virtual Academy where students can learn remotely at home.

Superintendent Tylor Chaplin said this plan was created with the help of community input.

“I also know that as we get feedback and our parents respond and listen to our teachers more that we will find to continue to craft a plan that will meet all the needs of our citizens,” Chaplin said.