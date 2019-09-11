Burkburnett ISD anonymous alerts app

Breaking News
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app reporting system helps combat bullying and other negative activity in schools by empowering students to speak up.

Social and peer pressure are some of the hardest obstacles for students to overcome.

The system allows for 1-way or 2-way anonymous encrypted communications between submitters (students or parents) and district administration and/or school staff.

Users of the system have the option to remain anonymous or reveal their identity when submitting a report. 

How does it work?

The Anonymous Alerts® app can be accessed and used in two ways: 

  • Visit the Burkburnett ISD website and click on the “Anonymous Alerts” button or text link to submit a report expressing their concern. 
  • Anonymous Alerts® mobile applications can be downloaded directly from the Apple, Google Play or the Chrome stores. 

BISD will:

  • Supply students in grades 3 through 12 with an activation code.
  • Review and explain to students and staff how the app works and how to use it. 
  • Post informational posters throughout each school in the district explaining how to use the app. 
  • Monitor the alerts on all regularly scheduled school days from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Alerts that are submitted after 5:00 p.m., or on weekends and holidays, will be addressed on the next regularly scheduled school day.  

To send reports from the Web/Internet click here.

To send a report from your phone: 

  • Download the Anonymous Alerts® app for free from the Apple Store, Google Play store, or the Chrome store
  • Start the App, enter activation code: burkburnettisd
  • Send important reports to school officials
  • Add a screenshot, photo or video about the incident 

In an emergency, always call 9-1-1!

