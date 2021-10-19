Burkburnett ISD award grant to expand STEM programming

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) has awarded Burkburnett ISD with a $750,000 grant to expand STEM programming.

The grant will provide Burkburnett ISD with the college and career ready resources necessary to successfully build and/or expand the district’s STEM programming by adding a biomedical pathway for grades PreK-12.

“Receiving this DoDEA grant will allow BISD to implement a Biomedical program that will provide opportunities in which all students will benefit,” Burkburnett ISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Owen said in a release. “The inclusion of this Biomedical program in BISD will serve as another instructional pathway our students will be introduced to so that they might find their true passion in life.”

Burkburnett ISD will build Health SySTEMS for students at five campuses. Through problem-based learning, students enhance their science, technology, engineering, and mathematical skills. Program implementation will begin in the 2022-2023 school year.