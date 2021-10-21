Burkburnett ISD awarded $750,000 to expand STEM program

This time next year Burkburnett High School students will be able to study Biomedical Engineering thanks to a new grant.

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — This time next year Burkburnett High School students will be able to study Biomedical Engineering thanks to a new grant.

“My biggest fear is not leaving an impact on the world when I leave,” Burkburnett High School student Blake Davis said.

It is for that reason why Davis said he is focusing on Engineering.

“I want to be an Engineer mainly just because [I want to] help the world, figure out somethings [or] create something that can impact the world in a better way,” Davis said.

Davis said the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program at his school allows for this.

Davis believes any investment into these programs is an investment into the future.

“STEM is the future of our world, and if you can educate students, they can impact the world to make it even better than what it was before,” Davis said.

An investment like the $750,000 granted to the school district by the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity goes a long way toward educating students.

The DoDEA awarded $22 million across 21 grants, serving more than 100,000 students across 13 states.

C.T.E coordinator Casey Hunter said the grant will impact 3,000 students in the district.

“We’re going to partner with Project Lead The Way, which is a nationally developed curriculum company, and so, at our little level, it will be hands-on STEM kits, and then as they move into middle school, they’ll get to do things like coding,” Hunter said.

This grant will also allow district leaders to develop a biomedical program.

“We’re wanting to do biomedical because it’s a high growth–high wage industry, especially in our area, so we know there are jobs ready for kids once they graduate,” Hunter said.

Davis and Hunter said expanding the STEM program will be highly beneficial to Burkburnett students in the long run and for a long time to come.

All the changes will be implemented by Fall 2022.