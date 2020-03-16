Burkburnett ISD campuses closed through March 27

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett ISD has canceled classes for the week of March 23-27. Classes are set to resume on March 30.

In a statement released on Facebook officials with Burkburnett ISD issued the following statement, “Following guidance from the CDC, TEA, and County Health Department on social distancing, BISD has decided to cancel school for March 23-27.”

BISD will provide grab and go meals for breakfast and lunch at Burkburnett Middle School cafeteria and John Tower Elementary.

Times to pick up are 7:30 a.m. -8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. for lunch.

At John Tower, please come to the back of the school and enter the building in the southwest corner.

Should BISD have to cancel school for a second week, we will be offering instructional support and resources for the days we are missing school.

BISD will continue to monitor the situation and will provide callouts each week with essential information about the upcoming weeks.