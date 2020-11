WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Haynes Northwest Academy have set up a GoFundMe page to help fundraise for a new school playground.

According to the GoFundMe page, the school has been raising funds for a new playground for four years. The school's current playground, built in 1964, is now deemed unsafe for the students to play on because it was made out of fiberglass and metal, according to officials.