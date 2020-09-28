Burkburnett ISD officials respond to mask enforcement concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Social media lit up this weekend with some parents and spectators who were not happy with the lack of mask enforcement at Friday’s Burkburnett Bulldogs Homecoming game.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Derek Citty said they don’t want to ask fans without masks to leave the stands but they will if they have to.

“We want it to be a pleasant experience for everybody but we want it to be safe as well,” Citty said.

The homecoming game in Burkburnett left many concerned about the lack of masks in the stands and also how the school district is enforcing this rule.

One father voiced his concerns on social media and said he attended the game because his son as well as his son’s girlfriend were nominated for homecoming king and queen but said his confidence in the community was shaken when,

“Far too many adults (and kids) flat out refused to wear masks and the mask mandate was not enforced.” Danny Cremeens

Citty admits things got a little lax at this game.

“We all share responsibility in those not going well and we had too many people in the stands, we probably exceeded greatly,” Citty said.

Concerns were also voiced about future games being canceled.

One parent said,

“Can you imagine working your butt off for your last season in high school (whatever the activity) and having it taken away by selfish adults who refuse to obey the law?” Danny Cremeens

Citty said they have put together a plan to have a more accurate count and once the spectators surpass 800 on the home side they will ask fans to sit on the visitor’s side and also ask people as politely as they can to wear their masks.

“If they just flat refuse then we’ll just have to make a decision that could ultimately result in that fan being removed from the game, it’s more than just about me or you or any one individual it’s about taking care of our friends and neighbors,” Citty said.

Citty said the district only wants to ensure the safety of those at the games and asks for the community’s help.

To see Burkburnett ISD’s COVID-19 tracker, follow this link.