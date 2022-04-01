BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett ISD is mourning the loss of one of its teachers.

Karen Sanders, a special education teacher, died Thursday, March 31, after a ‘sudden and acute health issue’ according to the district’s Facebook page.

Sanders was in her first school year at Overton Ray Elementary and worked for 11 years as a paraprofessional. She dedicated her professional life so kids could explore their passions and get students involved in activities appropriate for them according to the Facebook post.

Burkburnett ISD is providing additional counselors and resources at Overton Ray Elementary for students and staff. Resources will also be available for parents to talk to their kids about loss and counseling services for older students who might have had Sanders as a teacher.

The following is a complete statement from Burkburnett ISD’s Facebook page: