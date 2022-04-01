BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett ISD is mourning the loss of one of its teachers.
Karen Sanders, a special education teacher, died Thursday, March 31, after a ‘sudden and acute health issue’ according to the district’s Facebook page.
Sanders was in her first school year at Overton Ray Elementary and worked for 11 years as a paraprofessional. She dedicated her professional life so kids could explore their passions and get students involved in activities appropriate for them according to the Facebook post.
Burkburnett ISD is providing additional counselors and resources at Overton Ray Elementary for students and staff. Resources will also be available for parents to talk to their kids about loss and counseling services for older students who might have had Sanders as a teacher.
The following is a complete statement from Burkburnett ISD’s Facebook page:
“Karen Sanders, a Special Education teacher in Burkburnett ISD, died yesterday after a sudden and acute health issue. She was in her first year as a Special Education teacher at Overton Ray Elementary after working for 11 years as a paraprofessional in many positions. Karen worked hard to accomplish her goal of becoming a teacher in BISD. She dedicated her professional life so that children could explore their passions and engage in instructional activities most appropriate for them. She advocated for her students and loved helping them grow. Karen’s compassionate and caring heart made a big impact on her campus with staff and students. Her passing is an immeasurable loss for all of us. Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family, friends, colleagues, and students.
The district is providing additional counselors and resources at Overton Ray to support students and staff. We will also be providing resources to help parents talk to their children about loss and counseling services for our older students who may have had Mrs. Sanders while in elementary school. The attached PDF provides resources for parents to use when discussing grief with their children: https://hubs.li/Q017cgp90
Please keep Mrs. Sanders’ family, friends, students, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.“Burkburnett ISD Facebook Page