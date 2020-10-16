Burkburnett ISD selects superintendent finalist

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Burkburnett ISD is one step closer to having a new superintendent and it appears they will stay within the school district.

During Thursday night’s board of trustees meeting they named BISD Administrator Dr. Brad Owen, assistant superintendent for administration services, as the lone finalist for superintendent of schools.

By law, the board has to wait 21 days before officially voting to hire him. Dr. Owen will replace former superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin. Chaplin left the school district after 4 years to become Brenham ISD’s superintendent.