Burkburnett ISD selects superintendent finalist

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Burkburnett ISD is one step closer to having a new superintendent and it appears they will stay within the school district.

During Thursday night’s board of trustees meeting they named BISD Administrator Dr. Brad Owen, assistant superintendent for administration services, as the lone finalist for superintendent of schools.

By law, the board has to wait 21 days before officially voting to hire him. Dr. Owen will replace former superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin. Chaplin left the school district after 4 years to become Brenham ISD’s superintendent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News