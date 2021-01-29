Burkburnett ISD student speaks with First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett High School student spoke with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden today.

Connor Johnson was one of five students chosen to speak with the First Lady as she begins her advocacy and support of military families.

According to Burkburnett ISD officials, Johnson and First Lady Dr. Biden spoke through Zoom about Burkburnett ISD’s Student 2 Student Program and the district’s support of military-connected families.

To view Burkburnett ISD’s statement about this on its Facebook page, click here.

We will have a full report on this story, Monday. Stay tuned to Texoma’s Homepage for more on this story.

