Burkburnett ISD Superintendent ‘honored’ to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Five public school administrators across Texas that are up for a very special award. Something one of his co-workers said is well deserved.

Tylor Chaplin has 12 years of administrative experience and has served as Burkburnett’s superintendent for four years. He said helping kids is what made him want to choose this career path.

“I got into this because I wanted to be a coach and realized very quickly that the relationships that you build with students in the coaching and in the field, on the court can be transitioned into the classroom,” Chaplin said. “Those relationships that you build in the classroom kind of transcend the walls of the school.”

Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards, the Superintendent of the Year program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984 and on Tuesday Chaplin was named a finalist.

“I’m very humbled, very honored, but I also know there’s a whole lot of people that are more deserving than I am of this recognition,” Chaplin said.

Burkburnett Assistant Superintendent Brad Owen has worked with Chaplin since he became superintendent. He said this honor is no surprise and is well deserved.

“He is very passionate, extremely passionate about education and about the individualized education for every student,” Owen said. “Making sure there’s a learning pathway that’s unique to each student’s needs.”

One of his proudest accomplishments that he’s achieved since becoming superintendent is developing a culture of a growth mindset but he said there are still some improvements that he’d like to see.

“There’s always room to grow,” Chaplin said. “We always can expand on the stuff that we built but I feel like we have a strong foundation that’s built around our project-based learning as the model in our classroom for instruction.”

As long as he is superintendent, it appears Burkburnett ISD is in good hands.

The 2019 superintendent of the year will be announced on Sept. 21 at the TASA/TASB Convention in Dallas. The districts of the winning superintendent and state finalists will receive an award from Balfour, program underwriter.