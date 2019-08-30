1  of  4
Breaking News
US Postal Service employee among those killed in Odessa mass shooting Shooter’s identity released, his home raided by law enforcement DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent ‘honored’ to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Five public school administrators across Texas that are up for a very special award. Something one of his co-workers said is well deserved.

Tylor Chaplin has 12 years of administrative experience and has served as Burkburnett’s superintendent for four years. He said helping kids is what made him want to choose this career path.

“I got into this because I wanted to be a coach and realized very quickly that the relationships that you build with students in the coaching and in the field, on the court can be transitioned into the classroom,” Chaplin said. “Those relationships that you build in the classroom kind of transcend the walls of the school.”

Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards, the Superintendent of the Year program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984 and on Tuesday Chaplin was named a finalist.

“I’m very humbled, very honored, but I also know there’s a whole lot of people that are more deserving than I am of this recognition,” Chaplin said.

Burkburnett Assistant Superintendent Brad Owen has worked with Chaplin since he became superintendent. He said this honor is no surprise and is well deserved.

“He is very passionate, extremely passionate about education and about the individualized education for every student,” Owen said. “Making sure there’s a learning pathway that’s unique to each student’s needs.”

One of his proudest accomplishments that he’s achieved since becoming superintendent is developing a culture of a growth mindset but he said there are still some improvements that he’d like to see.

“There’s always room to grow,” Chaplin said. “We always can expand on the stuff that we built but I feel like we have a strong foundation that’s built around our project-based learning as the model in our classroom for instruction.”

As long as he is superintendent, it appears Burkburnett ISD is in good hands.

The 2019 superintendent of the year will be announced on Sept. 21 at the TASA/TASB Convention in Dallas. The districts of the winning superintendent and state finalists will receive an award from Balfour, program underwriter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising"

Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award"

Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope"

Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home"

Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale"

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year"

Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz"

Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community"

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step"

Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News