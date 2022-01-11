Burkburnett ISD to close for remainder of the week due to staffing issues

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Burkburnett Independent School District announced Tuesday they will be closing the district for Wednesday, January 12, thru Friday, January 14.

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Owen said the decision to close was made due to staffing issues caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wichita County is currently experiencing a massive spike in new COVID-19 cases, with 1,302 new cases reported last week, and 940 new cases reported on Monday, January 10.

This makes the second Texoma school district to close due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19 after Vernon ISD officials announced their district will be closed until January 19.

