Burkburnett ISD to consider new stadium in special session meeting on Monday

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett ISD may have a new stadium in the works.

Last week, an engineering report showed that the stadium’s bleachers were unsafe for fans.

After a closed session school board meeting, district officials say they will consider a new stadium in a special session next week.

Superintendent Dr. Brad Owen says there were several options that the board will consider. But for the players, they will play the game anywhere.

With new head coach Brad Boyd starting his first season at Burkburnett, the bulldogs are excited about installing a new culture.

But building a home field advantage will be a little different this year with the Bulldogs’ stadium deemed unsafe due to rusting support pipes under the concrete bleachers.

“When I first heard the news, it was very heartbreaking kind of because this is our home stadium, our field, our turf,” senior cornerback Landon Wright said.

“It’s gonna be a lot different than playing at home like usual. It doesn’t change the fact that we still get to play the game but, I don’t know, we’ll see how it goes,” senior linebacker Kason Major said.

The varsity team will play home games at Iowa Park’s stadium and some at Memorial Stadium.

Junior varsity and middle school teams will still play at the stadium with fans sitting in temporary bleachers.

After discussing with architects whether to renovate the bleachers or demolish them and start new, Owen says the school board will consider building a new stadium in a special session on Monday.

For the players, while playing in different stadiums will feel different on homecoming and senior night, the Bulldogs are just satisfied playing the game they love.

“Last year we had a few games canceled and that’s more upsetting than having to play somewhere else.

Coach said home field advantage is a mindset so really just like any other year. We just won’t be in orange,” senior defensive end Harrison Underwood said.

“It’s gonna be a little difficult but in the end, we can’t change it so we just go out and play every game like it’s a home game. It’s a mindset,” Wright said.

A mindset that won’t change for the team but a headache that the district must figure out.

The next meeting will be on Monday at 6 p.m. and the stadium will be discussed in open session.