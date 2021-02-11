Burkburnett long-term care center reaches COVID-19 vaccine milestone

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Evergreen Healthcare Center, a senior living center in Burkburnett, announced Thursday it has achieved a milestone of vaccinating 100 percent of its residents and 85 percent of its employees against COVID-19.





Photos courtesy Evergreen Healthcare Center

Evergreen Healthcare Center had previously established what it called the “90-80 standard,” setting a goal to have 90 percent of all residents and 80 percent of employees receive the COVID-19 vaccination by the end of March.

“This is such a joyous and significant milestone for our residents and our employees at Evergreen Healthcare Center,” Machaela Witt, Administrator for Evergreen Healthcare Center said. “We are beyond proud of our employees for stepping up to receive the vaccination to protect themselves and our beloved residents. And we continue to be inspired by the resilience of our residents and by the compassionate care that our employees have provided to them during this pandemic.”

Evergreen Healthcare Center is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located in Burkburnett, TX.

The center received doses of the Pfizer vaccinations through its participation in The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care.