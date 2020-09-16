Burkburnett man allegedly slams boy onto chest for not going to bed

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is accused of injury to a child after allegedly getting angry after they would not go to bed.

Steven Mullins, 30, was arrested Tuesday night.

Burkburnett police said the boy’s mother said she and her son were outside their house on Ellis talking when Mullins came outside and told the boy to go to bed.

She said the boy told him he was talking to his mother.

The boy said he went back into the house with Mullins and Mullins began poking him in the mouth telling him he did not like his attitude.

He said he pushed Mullins’ hand away, and Mullins grabbed him by the throat and picked him up, then slammed him down on a chest.

The mother said she heard a struggle inside and when she went in Mullins was on top of her son and she pulled him off.

Police said they saw marks on the boy’s arm, neck and back.

Mullins’ Wichita County Jail records include two arrests for aggravated assault, two for assault and one for evading arrest.