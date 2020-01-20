Burkburnett man arrested after allegedly ramming police car in bar parking lot

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man was booked and released Sunday on six charges after allegedly ramming a police car and a private vehicle during a chase early Sunday morning.

Wichita Falls Police were at the Water Hole bar on Iowa Park road investigating a disturbance around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they said Clyde Bailey got into an SUV and backed into a police car, then kept going at a high rate of speed, with officers chasing him on foot and hitting the side of his car with their hands yelling at him to stop.

An officer began pursuit down Iowa Park Road, then onto Sheppard Access, then onto Industrial BLVD. where the SUV lost control and hit a parked vehicle.

The SUV continued until crashing into a ditch at Old Burk HWY.

Officers arrested Bailey there and said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

He was given a field sobriety test and said he failed all six parts.

Officers said a search of the vehicle found two Love’s Oven Snacks which are infused with marijuana, and also a baggie containing marijuana.