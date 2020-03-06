Burkburnett man arrested for child porn now arrested for sexual assault in less than a month

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A 42-year-old Burkburnett man who was arrested February 26 for possession of approximately 500 images of child pornography has now been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2009 involving a girl who was at the time six-years-old.

James Robert Gonzales is back in Wichita County Jail on two bonds totaling $400,000.

He posted his $150,000 bonds on the child porn charges the day after his arrest.

Burkburnett detectives said a 16-year-old girl was interviewed about incidents happening in the summer of 2009 when she was staying overnight with a friend.

She said she woke up and found Gonzales committing sexual acts, and her pajamas and underwear had been removed.

She said when she woke up Gonzales told her to put her clothes back on and go back to sleep.

She said she remembered three different times when it happened.

Gonzales’ earlier arrest came after a Texas Ranger served a search warrant at his home on Jan Drive February 26. He said Gonzales admitted to using a laptop to download images, and a search on the computer turned up 500 images.