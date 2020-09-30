Burkburnett man arrested for indecency with a child

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man was arrested after Burkburnett police officers said he was recorded fondling a girl in her sleep.

Jordan Boy Almendarez, 28, was charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Officers said they were notified on Friday, Sept. 25 by the victim’s mother that her daughter had been recording herself sleeping because she had become uneasy recently.

When the video was viewed, the mother said a man’s arm could be seen coming into the camera frame to fondle the victim’s breasts.

The family suspected Almendarez, who lived in a trailer behind their home, officers said.

An officer went to the trailer and took Almendarez to the police station for questioning and officials said Almendarez admitted to sneaking into the house and pulling down the girl’s shirt to fondle her.