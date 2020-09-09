Burkburnett man awaiting trial for intoxicated assault arrested on new criminal mischief charges

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man awaiting trial for intoxication assault of a motorcyclist is arrested on a new charge of criminal mischief in which the arresting officer said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol.

Garrett Lee Nelski was wanted in a February warrant issued for an incident in Burkburnett.

An officer said he went to investigate the report and found a car in the middle of a parking lot at the apartment complex with a broken windshield.

A woman and man were standing next to it, and the man told officers he had come to pick up his kids from his soon-to-be ex-wife, and when he was leaving his wife’s boyfriend, Garrett Nelski, came outside, and they got into an argument. Garrett hit a car window with his hand, shattering it.

Police officers said Nelski denied breaking it and said he was out on bond for the intoxication charge and knew he couldn’t get in trouble.

The officer said he detected a strong odor of alcohol on Nelski’s breath. He also noted that Nelski had a wound on his hand consistent with an injury from a hammer blow with a fist, and Nelski could not explain how he got the injury. He also said the man’s wife admitted Nelski hit the window.

Nelski is also charged with intoxication assault by motor vehicle and resisting a search warrant.

In August 2019, police officers said a motorcyclist was struck by a car driven by Nelski and the motorcycle caught fire, severely burning the motorcyclist.

They said Nelski showed numerous clues of intoxication and a warrant for a blood sample was obtained.

At the hospital for the blood draw, the officers said Nelski began to resist and had to be handcuffed and held down by four officers to get the sample.