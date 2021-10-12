Burkburnett man caught on camera fondling girl pleads guilty Tuesday

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was recorded fondling a sleeping girl in Burkburnett pleads guilty Tuesday in 78th District Court.

According to records, Jordan Boy Almendarez, 28, was sentenced by Judge Meredith Kennedy to eight years probation and $2,500 fine for indecency with a child.

Wichita County Jail booking

Burkburnett Police said that Almendarez was living in a trailer behind the victim’s family.

They said her mother told them her daughter had been feeling uneasy in September of 2020 but wasn’t sure why, and began recording her room at night.

When the video was viewed, the mother said a man’s arm could be seen coming into the camera frame and pulling up her top and then fondling the girl’s breasts.

The family suspected Almendarez and when questioned, police said he admitted to sneaking into the house to fondle the girl.