Burkburnett man charged with abuse of boy with autism

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is arrested after a police and CPS investigation into severe bruises on an eight-year-old boy with autism.

Jerry David Melton is charged with injury to a child or disabled person with bodily injury.

Melton’s bond is set at $10,000.

The investigation began in late May and a warrant was issued on June 3.

When police received information about bruising on the boy, they went to the school and talked to him.

Police said they found severe bruising to his left and right thighs.

When asked who made the bruises, police said the boy told them his father Jerry did it.

Later, in a forensic interview at Patsy’s House, the boy said he was at his father’s house and his father had knocked something over, got mad, and hit him on his thighs five times.

The boy said his father stopped hitting him when he put an unknown item up. He then said he went to his room and called his “Peepaw” on the phone.

The boy also told the interviewer he had seen his father hit the dogs when he lived with the family.

Police said the boy’s parents are divorced.

The boy said while he was being hit, his stepmother was in the kitchen.