Burkburnett man charged with child pornography possession and distribution

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man was arrested for multiple counts of sexual offenses against children after nearly a year-long investigation.

On January 14, 2022, Quinn Cameron was booked into the Wichita County Jail for two charges of possession of child pornography, one charge of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14 and a charge of distribution or displaying of harmful material to a minor.

Wichita County Jail

According to jail records, Cameron’s bond totaled $45,000, and he was released from jail on Saturday, January 15.

The investigation into Cameron began in February 2021, according to the official arrest warrant.

On February 5, 2021, the Abilene Police Department reached out to the Burkburnett Police Department and advised them that a child from Abilene had been the victim of online solicitation from a man believed to live in Burkburnett.

That same day, a Burkburnett officer interviewed Cameron at the police department. Cameron admitted that he used Instagram to message others in order to “talk to people in other perspectives and get to know them,” according to the police report.

He admitted that he had requested nude images of children and that he had been messaging a 12 or 13-year-old boy for a few days. At the end of the interview, Cameron’s cell phone was taken by police.

A search warrant for the cell phone and multiple social media accounts was obtained on March 1.

Police interviewed multiple victims in Burkburnett, and during one interview, the victim was able to identify images of themselves that Cameron allegedly possessed. The victim said they confronted Cameron about having the alleged photos, and he said he ‘only distributed the images to one person,’ according to an affidavit.

The victim also stated Cameron sent them nude images of himself.

The investigation into Cameron’s phone and social media uncovered that Cameron was obtaining and sending/distributing nude images of children and sending nude images of himself.