Burkburnett man charged with manslaughter after alleged accidental shooting

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man has been arrested for manslaughter after he allegedly accidentally shot and killed a man, according to an official arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, Burkburnett police responded to a home in the 600 block of Cottonwood for reports of an individual that had been shot in the chest.

After arrival, officers began rendering aid to Quenten Liford, who had an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The resident of the home and Matthew Tenney, a friend visiting the residence, were detained by officers.

Burkburnett Detective Krc questioned Tenney and the other man about the incident.

Tenney reportedly told the detective that he was looking at a new firearm that the resident had purchased. He said he thought that the gun was unloaded, and he pretended that he drew it from a holster, pulled the trigger, and the weapon discharged, striking Liford in the chest.

Tenney was booked into the Wichita County Jail on December 23 with a charge of manslaughter, a second degree felony. His bond is currently set at $250,000.