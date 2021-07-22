Burkburnett man charged with stealing, using two women’s credit or debit cards

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man police say got stuck in a snowdrift while trying to steal a trailer in the February winter storm is now charged with stealing and using two women’s credit/debit cards and making purchases or withdrawing money, including in the same store one victim was in at the time.

Michael Dean Jackson is charged with credit or debit card abuse and credit or debit card abuse of the elderly.

Wichita County Jail booking

One victim said she was at the Walmart on Central Freeway on May 11 and after leaving, realized she had left her wallet in the shopping cart. When she returned, the wallet was gone.

Security officers were able to find video showing a man taking the wallet from the cart and walking off with it.

She later found out her debit card was used that same day at the same Walmart for purchases totaling $315.65, and also for a transaction in Burkburnett. Surveillance video from both places showed it was the same man, Jackson, making the transactions.

In the other case the day before the Walmart case, a woman reported her elderly mother’s purse was stolen and her bank card was used at a Dollar Saver in Burkburnett. A detective viewed surveillance video of the purchase and immediately identified Jackson as the card user.

In January Burkburnett police say Jackson was recorded on camera in one trailer theft, then got caught in a snowdrift trying to steal a second in February.

The owner of the first trailer told police he had bought the trailer for $4,500 the day before it disappeared.

Police found video from a convenience store on Kramer which is across from where the trailer was stolen and posted it on Facebook to try to get the driver of the truck used in the theft identified.

About a month later, during the winter storm, police said the same truck was used in the attempted theft of another trailer. But the truck got stuck in a snowdrift and the driver had to abandon it and flee on foot.

Police found and impounded the truck and realized this truck was the same one recorded in the video with the stolen trailer.

Officers contacted the owner of the truck, who said he let Jackson use it in January, and he had seen the video police posted on Facebook of the theft.

He said Jackson asked him if he could use the truck to haul the trailer to Oklahoma to sell it but the owner refused and said Jackson got someone else to take him.