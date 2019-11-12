Breaking News
UPDATE: Authorities capture escaped inmate

Burkburnett man charged with terroristic threat, public intoxication

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Nathan Lee Perry of Burkburnett, also known as “Nasty” perry, is charged with making a terroristic threat against a peace officer.

WICHITA FALLS (KFSDX/KJTL)— A 47-year-old Burkburnett man is jailed after police said he threatened a Burkburnett Police Sergeant.

Nathan Lee Perry of Burkburnett, also known as “Nasty” perry, is charged with making a terroristic threat against a peace officer.

Police said he was being transported on Friday to the Burkburnett Justice Center on a charge of public intoxication and while being booked, he began making threats and made a specific threat against the sergeant.

He was then transferred to the Wichita County jail.

His record shows 14 previous bookings including five DWI or public intoxication charges and two drug possession charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Randall's Story: Healthy You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Randall's Story: Healthy You"

Wichita Falls city councilors eager to serve new term

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls city councilors eager to serve new term"

WF Chamber of Commerce economic forum

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Chamber of Commerce economic forum"

Wichita Falls city councilors eager to serve new term

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls city councilors eager to serve new term"

UPDATE: Authorities capture escaped inmate

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Authorities capture escaped inmate"

W.F.I.S.D Veterans day Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "W.F.I.S.D Veterans day Celebration"

suspect captured

Thumbnail for the video titled "suspect captured"

Alligator Attack Survivor Airlifted From Florida Swamp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alligator Attack Survivor Airlifted From Florida Swamp"

BREAKING

Thumbnail for the video titled "BREAKING"

BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate

Thumbnail for the video titled "BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate"

2 BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 BREAKING: WFPD search for escaped inmate"

Disney+ Enters Streaming Wars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney+ Enters Streaming Wars"