Burkburnett man charged with terroristic threat, public intoxication

WICHITA FALLS (KFSDX/KJTL)— A 47-year-old Burkburnett man is jailed after police said he threatened a Burkburnett Police Sergeant.



Nathan Lee Perry of Burkburnett, also known as “Nasty” perry, is charged with making a terroristic threat against a peace officer.



Police said he was being transported on Friday to the Burkburnett Justice Center on a charge of public intoxication and while being booked, he began making threats and made a specific threat against the sergeant.



He was then transferred to the Wichita County jail.



His record shows 14 previous bookings including five DWI or public intoxication charges and two drug possession charges.