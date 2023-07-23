BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is facing more charges, this time for tampering with or fabricating evidence after he allegedly stole a firearm during a burglary.

According to the arrest affidavit, on April 2, Burkburnett Police took a theft of a firearm/burglary of a building report. The victim said a black Smith and Wesson 9-millimeter pistol had been stolen, and told police Dylan Sean Morgan was the suspect because he was previously arrested for theft of a firearm from the victim.

Police searched Morgan’s room but did not find the firearm.

He was arrested on May 16 for theft of a firearm. During an interview with police, Morgan admitted to possessing the firearm but said someone took it from him and did not know who.

A forensic examination of Morgan’s phone found multiple pictures and videos of him possessing and shooting a firearm depicted as the one that was reportedly stolen. A text message was also found where Morgan said the firearm in his possession was “hot” which means it was stolen, according to the report.

A warrant was issued. Morgan was arrested on Friday, July 21, for tampering with evidence. He was freed on a $15,000 bond.

Morgan was arrested in May 2023, on a theft of a firearm charge. According to the arrest warrant, the victim reported a handgun missing from his residence. A few days later, police responded to a call involving Morgan possessing the stolen firearm.

The reporting person told police they saw Morgan with a handgun in his waistband. They said they tried to take the pistol away from him, but he fled.

An unrelated narcotics search of a cellphone that belonged to a known associate of Morgan, found video depicting the stolen firearm. The cellphone owner told police Morgan sent the Instagram video message. In the message, Morgan talked about wanting to trade the weapon for drugs.