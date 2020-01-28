Burkburnett man held without bond after alleged role in Kansas prison break

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is being held without bond in Wichita County after allegedly assisting two inmates in escaping from Shawnee County Jail in Topeka, Kansas.

Chase Dougherty, 31, is charged with conspiracy of aggravated escape from custody.

On Jan. 17, 2020, records show Dougherty pleaded guilty in Wichita County to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years of probation.

On Jan. 23, Dougherty was arrested on a warrant from Shawnee County in Kansas.

Dougherty had been arrested in Topeka in Summer 2019 for possession of narcotics and trespassing on railroad property.

While in jail in Kansas, two other inmates escaped.

Officials with Shawnee County sheriff’s office said one escaped inmate was recaptured a short time later.

According to the most recent report, the other escaped inmate is still at large.

Authorities said after Dougherty was released on bond, they learned he helped the two inmates escape by apparently propping a door open.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dougherty and served by Wichita Falls Department of Public Safety.

Arrests records show Dougherty has been arrested 14 times in Wichita County since 2005.