Burkburnett man indicted on intoxication assault with motor vehicle charges

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 24-year-old Burkburnett man has been indicted on a charge of intoxication assault by motor vehicle in connection with an accident in which a motorcyclist suffered severe burns.

Garrett Lee Nelski was also charged with resisting a search warrant after his arrest last August.

Wichita Falls police responded to the 4000 block of Southwest Parkway early on August 18.

Police said they found a motorcycle in the eastbound lane in front of a car and both the car and motorcycle were on fire.

Officers said the cyclist suffered severe burns to his hands, legs, and back.

Witnesses told police they saw a man climb out of the car and then sit on the curb.

Police said they could detect the odor of alcohol on Nelski and his speech was slurred.

They also said he showed numerous clues of intoxication in field sobriety tests.

Officers said Nelski gave consent for a blood draw, but once at the hospital withdrew it, so a warrant was obtained.

Then they said Nelski began to resist as a nurse attempted to draw blood and after being handcuffed to the bed and four officers holding him down, he continued to resist.