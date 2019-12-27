Burkburnett man jailed after multiple attempts to fight, resist arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 34-year-old Burkburnett man was jailed after police said he forced his way into a man’s home and fought with the resident, then fought with him again while both were being booked into jail.

Joshua Whiteland was charged with burglary and two counts of resisting arrest.

Burkburnett Police were dispatched to the Saddlebrook Apartments on Red River Expressway.

According to the resident, Whiteland came to his apartment talking nonsense and demanding he return a firearm that Whiteland claimed to have given the resident to watch.

According to police, the resident said Whiteland was combative and aggressive, so he shut the door on him, but Whiteland forced the door open and would not leave, so the resident called 9-1-1.

Police said when they arrived at the apartment, Whiteland was gone, but the resident who called them had outstanding warrants, so they took him into custody.

Police said that later, Whiteland returned to the scene and told them he had kicked the man’s door in because the resident wouldn’t give Whiteland his gun back.

Authorities said when they tried to book Whiteland into a detention center, he resisted and began quoting bible verses. When Whiteland saw the resident being booked, he lunged at the resident and began fighting.

Officers said they used a taser to bring Whiteland under control and placed him in a padded cell. When officers tried to book him again later, he resisted again and attempted to assault the officers.